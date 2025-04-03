Georgia's export volume to US announced

3 Apr. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last year, Georgian companies supplied goods worth just over $140 million to the the USA. Exports from Georgia to the US grew by 45%, Sakstat reports.

Economic analysts note that while the US is among the top ten exporters, its share in the total volume of Georgian exports barely exceeds 2%.

The main destinations for Georgian exports are the Central Asian countries, particularly Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, with exports to these republics totaling over $2 billion. Georgia also maintains significant trade volumes with Azerbaijan and Russia, amounting to $724 million and $681 million, respectively.

Let us remind you that US leader Donald Trump introduced large-scale duties that affected imports from 185 countries. Georgia is among the countries with a trade barrier of 10%.