3 Apr. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, commented on the new US tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump.

"Trump’s trade war has come as a shock to Europe, while for Russia it has confirmed the correctness of its course on economic and technological sovereignty. Everything comes back as a boomerang",

Leonid Slutsky said.

He noted that the European economy now faces potential losses, with an expected decline in GDP. According to him, the situation might not have been so critical if European countries had not refused to cooperate with Russia, he said.

Meanwhile, as Trump wrote on social media, the US economy has already responded positively to the new tariffs.

"The operation is over! The patient lived, and is healing. The prognosis is that the patient will be far stronger, bigger, better and more resilient than ever before",

the US President stated.