Azerbaijan and Montenegro to develop partnership in green energy

3 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Periša Kastratović, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan informs.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as assessed opportunities to deepen ties between the two countries. At the meeting, Bayramov and Kastratović also discussed topics on the regional and international agenda.

During the talks, it was noted that both countries have favorable conditions for the further development of cooperation in various sectors, including economy, energy, trade, tourism, and humanitarian initiatives. Particular emphasis was placed on the expansion of partnership between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in the field of green energy.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informed the Montenegrin representative on the post-conflict situation in the region, large-scale construction and restoration work in the territories liberated from occupation, measures to clear the territories of mines. Bayramov also spoke about the process of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan, emphasizing that although Azerbaijan has initiated bilateral negotiations and agreed on the text of the peace treaty, obstacles to signing remain, specifically, the territorial claims still present in the Constitution of Armenia.