Azerbaijan may start supplying construction materials to Europe

4 Apr. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan Construction Materials Manufacturers Association (ATMIA) is working to launch Azerbaijani construction materials exports to the European market, ATMIA Secretary General Shahana Sari shared.

"We are working on exporting through the Balkan Peninsula to Europe. <…> The European market is one of our priority export destinations. Significant efforts are underway in this direction",

Secretary General of the Association stated.

ATMIA is currently analyzing EU standards for construction materials, as well as assessing transportation and customs costs.

"Initial market research indicates that the European market holds potential",

Secretary General of ATMIA said.