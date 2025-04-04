Trump: Iran would like to establish dialogue with US

4 Apr. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US President Donald Trump said that Iran, despite its public statements, wants to establish a direct dialogue with the US.

"I think they would like to hold direct talks",

Donald Trump said.

In early March, the US President said that he had sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The letter indicated that Washington prefers to conclude a deal with Tehran on the nuclear program.

In response, Iran sent a response to the US via Oman. As Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated, Tehran refused the US direct talks, saying that the window for such talks remains open only with the mediation of other states.