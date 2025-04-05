Another European country requests Azerbaijani gas

5 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moldovan Minister of Energy Dorin Junghietu said his country is interested in importing Azerbaijani gas.

According to the minister, the continuous diversification of supply sources, including imports from Azerbaijan, will enable Moldova to meet its energy needs.

He stressed that Moldova is the first country to commercially utilize the Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector.

The Moldovan minister noted that natural gas will continue to play a crucial role in Moldova's energy structure.