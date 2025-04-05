Issue of demining Azerbaijani territories raised at UN

5 Apr. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A briefing titled "Saving Lives through Humanitarian Mine Action in Azerbaijan" was held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The event was organized by Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN in cooperation with the Center of Analysis of International Relations

The event commenced with opening remarks by the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN, Ambassador Tofig Musayev.

The envoy highlighted the severe impact of landmines contamination in Azerbaijan caused by the thirty years of the Armenian occupation, and emphasized the importance of concerted efforts to eradicate the landmine threat.