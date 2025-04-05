Azerbaijani people return to Sugovushan

5 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

In line with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's directive, the return of internally displaced persons to the areas liberated from occupation continues.

Another group of former IDPs returning to native lands has reached Sugovushan village in the Aghdara district of Azerbaijan.

Today, 53 households, comprising a total of 174 individuals who returned to the Sugovushan locality at this stage, have been handed the keys to their apartments.

Currently, about 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.