Presidents of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan spoke on phone

5 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The presidents of the two countries touched upon the importance of accelerating projects in various fields.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke on the phone with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the press service of the head of state informs.

During the conversation, the leaders of the two countries touched upon current issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda. They also noted the importance of accelerating the implementation of projects.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev exchanged views on future high-level meetings.