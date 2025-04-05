Iran reviving oil and gas projects in Persian Gulf

5 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Iranian state oil and gas company NIOC, a new drilling contractor will soon conduct the first in 6 years exploration on the Persian Gulf shelf. Tehran is betting on increasing oil and gas production, including through the launch of production at new, yet undiscovered offshore fields.

The director of exploration work at the National Iranian Oil and Gas company, Mohieddin Jafari, announced the unfreezing of oil and gas exploration on the Iranian-owned Persian Gulf shelf. The search for oil and gas by NIOC contractors will begin in the near future.

Jafari recalled that NIOC was forced to curtail exploration of oil and gas fields in the Gulf due to the fact that after the US withdrew from the nuclear deal and the introduction of new anti-Iranian sanctions, Iran faced difficulties in developing industrial infrastructure. In 2019, NIOC exhausted its supply of offshore drilling platforms.