5 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Minister-President of Thuringia, Mario Vogt, an associate of the new Chancellor Friedrich Merz, expressed confidence that with the end of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian gas will return to Germany. Contacts with Russian companies, interrupted as a result of sanctions against Russia, will also be re-established.

The chairman of the government of Thuringia, Mario Vogt (a member of the Christian Democratic Union party, which was leading in the parliamentary elections) in an interview with German media said that Berlin needs to abandon its ineffective foreign policy and directly follow national interests, which include business ties with Russia that are beneficial to Germany.

He emphasized that the restoration of gas imports from Russia is quite realistic. There is infrastructure (one of the lines of Nord Stream 2) and the need of German consumers for cheap energy resources. Vogt expects that the German authorities will consider this after the Ukrainian settlement.