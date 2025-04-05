5 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Against the backdrop of the Georgian opposition’s refusal to participate in municipal elections, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze guaranteed the triumph of the Georgian Dream. According to him, members of the ruling party will head all 64 municipalities already this fall.

At a meeting with the media, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced his confidence in the indisputable victory of Georgian Dream in the municipal elections scheduled for this fall.

Kobakhidze emphasized that the opposition will not be able to achieve victory in the municipal elections and will not receive a single seat in 64 Georgian municipalities.