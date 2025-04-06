Netanyahu to visit USA

6 Apr. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in the USA on Sunday, April 6.

One of the topics that Netanyahu intends to discuss with the US President Donald Trump will be the recently introduced tariffs on foreign imports.

"Politicians will discuss issues related to duties, efforts to return Israeli hostages, relations between Israel and Türkiye, the Iranian threat, as well as counteraction to the International Criminal Court",

the Prime Minister's Office said.

It was emphasized that Benjamin Netanyahu would be the first foreign leader to meet with the US President following the introduction of the new tariffs. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office also recalled that he was the first person Trump met with after returning to office.

Let us remind you that Washington announced the introduction of tariffs on foreign imports last Wednesday. They affect 185 countries.