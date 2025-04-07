Armenia's mine terror leaves five victims in two days

7 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Asghar Musazade, exploded on a mine in the Jabrayil district and died.

The body of the deceased was brought to the Lankaran district for burial. Musayev will be buried in the Goyshaban village cemetery.

The Military Prosecutor's Office and the State Emergency Situations Service are investigating the case.

Earlier, four Azerbaijani citizens were injured in mine explosions. The first landmine explosion occurred in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, another mine explosion occurred in Aghdam region, resulting in injuries to three individuals.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued an appeal to the international community, calling on the international community to support Baku’s efforts and to hold Yerevan accountable for its deliberate and large-scale mine threat.