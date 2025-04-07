Mirziyoyev receives Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament

7 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The parties noted satisfaction with the current high level of relations between Baku and Tashkent and emphasized the role of the presidents of the two states in their development.

Mirziyoyev and Gafarova also noted that visits at the highest and high levels are of particular importance, creating broad opportunities for further strengthening of bilateral ties.

In addition to this, they expressed satisfaction with the parliaments' commitment to expanding cooperation, adding that such efforts are extremely important for strengthening of relations.

Gafarova informed Mirziyoyev about the IV Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network. They exchanged views on other issues as well.