Iranian Minister of Roads to pay three-day visit to Baku

7 Apr. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzana Sadiq, will pay a three-day visit to Baku, the minister's adviser, Amin Taraffo, announced.

According to him, the visit will take place at the invitation of Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister and Co-chairman of the bilateral interstate commission, Shahin Mustafayev.

It is emphasized that the parties will hold talks as part of the upcoming visit of the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, to Azerbaijan.

They will also review the current status of joint projects in various fields and discuss issues related to the elimination of possible obstacles to the implementation of these initiatives.

Particular attention is expected to be paid to familiarization with border projects and the development of a new agreement on transport and cross-border cooperation.