Iran to never create nuclear weapons - Foreign Ministry

8 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will not develop nuclear weapons, as it is prohibited by the country's religious authorities, official representative of the Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaee said.

The diplomat said reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirm the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program.

He also called the statements about Tehran's development of a nuclear bomb conjecture.

"Iran will never, under any circumstances, take the path of developing nuclear weapons. This is an integral part of our fatwa-based strategy of the Supreme Leader. I believe that there is no doubt about this issue," Baghaee said.

Earlier, an Iranian MP, speaking about the "need" to create nuclear weapons, argued that Iran was "left with no choice," and only through nuclear deterrence would it be able to protect national security.