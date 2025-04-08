China ready to declare tariff war on U.S.

8 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

China vowed to "fight to the end" against U.S. tariffs as some citizens railed against U.S. President Donald Trump after he singled out Beijing for further levies.

If Trump sticks to his plan for an additional 50% tariff on China unless it withdraws its retaliatory levies on the United States, total new U.S. duties on Chinese goods this year could rise to 104% by Wednesday.

"The U.S. side's threat to escalate tariffs against China is a mistake on top of a mistake, once again exposing the American side's blackmailing nature. If the United States insists on having its way, China will fight to the end," the commerce ministry said.

Trump said he would impose the additional 50% duty on U.S. imports from China on Wednesday if Beijing did not withdraw the 34% tariffs it imposed on U.S. products last week.

The Chinese levies had come in response to "reciprocal" duties of 34% announced by Trump, on top of tariffs of 20% imposed earlier this year, lifting to 76% the average U.S. tariff on Chinese goods.

Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs are scheduled to take effect Thursday.