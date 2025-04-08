Cashless payments share reaches 86% in Russia - Nabiullina

8 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The share of cashless payments in Russia has now reached 86%, according to Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina.

"We are seeing a significant increase in the share of cashless payments, and it now stands at just under 86%," Elvira Nabiullina said.

She emphasized that Russia has developed one of the most advanced payment systems in the world - one that has continued to function effectively despite unprecedented sanctions.

Earlier, the Bank of Russia had projected that the share of cashless payments in the country could reach 86-87% by the end of 2024. The regulator previously stated that this is among the highest levels globally.