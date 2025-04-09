Ilham Aliyev: European institutions should appreciate Azerbaijan

9 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Commission should look to the world from realistic point of view, and appreciate countries like Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.

"They, in the European Commission, should take out the glasses and look to the world from realistic point of view, and appreciate countries like Azerbaijan, not to try to divide the Caucasus into their favorites and those whom they don't like," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that Donald Trump administration's second term will be much more active and much more concentrated on Washington's national interests than his first one.

"In American national interests, strong relations with Azerbaijan are very important for this region," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state recalled that Azerbaijan is a part of the Global South, with a strong position in the Non-Aligned Movement, with strong connections to the region of Central Asia, and capability, economic potential, energy resources, and army, which demonstrated its strength on the battlefield, and with the political connections.