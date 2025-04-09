Azerbaijan's Aghdara district welcomes 54 families

9 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of former IDPs returning to native lands has reached Sugovushan village in the Aghdara district of Azerbaijan.

Today, 54 families, comprising a total of 178 individuals who returned to the Sugovushan locality at this stage, have been handed the keys to their apartments.

The former internally displaced persons temporarily settled in various parts of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The residential complex in Sugovushan has a total of 190 apartments, a secondary school building has a capacity for 144 students.