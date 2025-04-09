Iran shows achievements of peaceful Atom

9 Apr. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

On the National Day of Nuclear Technology celebrated in Iran today, the Atomic Energy Organization opened an exhibition of new technological achievements of the organization. The country's President Masoud Pezeshkian participated in the event.

6 striking examples of the work of Iranian nuclear scientists clearly demonstrate their success in working with peaceful atoms, including in nuclear fuel cycles, the production of radiopharmaceuticals for medical needs and in the industrial application of nuclear technologies, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reports.