Armenia, Iran to conduct military exercises

9 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The armed forces of Armenia and Iran will take part in joint military exercises, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports. Each side will conduct drills within the framework of the exercises on its own territory.

Joint military drills of the Armenian and Iranian Armed Forces will start today, the details were provided by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.

According to the Armenian ministry’s report, the drills will be held for two days, today and tomorrow. Special forces units from both sides will participate in it.

The ministry added that Armenian servicemen will organize exercises on the territory of Armenia. Iranian special forces will organize exercises on the territory of Iran.