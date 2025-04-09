Trump raises tariffs again on China

9 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: White House

Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs on imported goods from China to 125%. He also suspended the introduction of tariffs for other 75 countries.

American leader Donald Trump accused China of disrespecting world markets on his social network and announced an increase in tariffs on Chinese products to 125%.

”Based on disrespect that China has shown towards global markets, I hereby increase the tariff imposed on China by the United States to 125%, effective immediately,”

- Donald Trump wrote.

In addition, the President of the United States announced an immediate suspension of mirror tariffs for over 75 countries for 90 days.