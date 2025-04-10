Armenia subjects Azerbaijani positions to fire overnight once again

10 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire overnight from the Tovuz direction, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported today.

"On April 9, at about 23:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions stationed in the direction of Mususkand settlement of Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions," the statement reads.

It was noted that Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

Earlier yesterday, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Khaznavar and Khanazakh settlements of Gorus region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions from 19:25 to 19:35.