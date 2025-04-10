Kazakh president’s visit to Russia set for autumn

10 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Russia is planned for this autumn, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to the Kazakh diplomat, this year looks promising and dynamic.

"We anticipate that the forthcoming visit of Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich [Tokayev], set for the fall, will be a significant milestone," Murat Nurtleu said.

The minister noted they are working diligently to prepare for and execute the state visit to Moscow. He said the Kazakh ministry appreciates the Russian colleagues for their support in organizing the event.

Speakers of the Kazakh Senate, the upper house of Parliament, Maulen Ashimbayev, Mazhilis lower house leader Yerlan Koshanov and Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov are also planning trips to Russia.