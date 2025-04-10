Russia and USA completed negotiations in Istanbul

10 Apr. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian-American negotiations that took place today at the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul have concluded. They lasted almost 6 hours, and the participants also took a break for lunch.

According to RIA Novosti, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, the delegations do not plan to make any statements following the event.

The meeting began at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. Russia was represented by Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev, and the United States by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.

Other participants in the negotiations included representatives of the foreign ministries of both countries.