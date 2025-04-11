4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum kicks off in Türkiye

11 Apr. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) is starting in the resort town of Belek in Türkiye's Antalya province. This year, the event is dedicated to the topic of "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World".

About 450 representatives from 140 countries are expected to attend the large-scale event. They will discuss establishing dialogue in the current conditions and ways to resolve conflicts in various regions of the world. The forum will last three days, until April 13 inclusive.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will attend the forum. He arrived in Türkiye on a working visit the day before at the invitation of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa will also take part in the event, participating in separate sessions. In addition to this, a number of bilateral talks with his participation are planned.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is also participating in the forum, will meet with his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan.

The forum's agenda includes about 50 sessions in various formats. Their participants will discuss the situation in various regions, including the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region, Africa and Latin America. The global agenda will also be discussed, including climate change, the fight against terrorism and humanitarian issues.

It should be noted that on April 12, a panel discussion on the topic "Challenges and Opportunities for Regional Cooperation in the South Caucasus" will be held within the framework of the forum. It will be attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. The discussion will cover topics such as progress in the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, efforts to normalize Turkish-Armenian relations, a historic opportunity to achieve regional stability, Georgia's increasing role in regional cooperation, and significant prospects for the future in the region.