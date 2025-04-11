Gold sets new price record

11 Apr. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to trading data, the price of gold set a new historical record this morning.

At 8:25 Moscow time, June gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose in price by $55.47 (1.75%) to $3,232 thousand per troy ounce. Before that, the price had reached $3,240.

Experts note that demand for gold is increasing as it is considered a reliable asset amid geopolitical uncertainty and tensions in the global economy.

It should be added that at the same time, May silver futures increased by 1.78% to $31.3 per ounce.