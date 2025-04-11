Former IDPs return to Hasanriz village in Aghdara district

11 Apr. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Several dozen former internally displaced persons (IDPs) are returning to Hasanriz village in the Aghdara district of Azerbaijan today.

These families previously temporarily lived in various parts of Azerbaijan. Most of them were accomodated in hostels and sanatoriums, as well as in administrative buildings.

Today, 20 families of former IDPs, a total of 72 people, are moving to Hasanriz.

At present, in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions of Azerbaijan, in addition to the former IDPs resettled there, there are about 40,000 people living and working there. They are involved in various projects, including working in local branches of government agencies, as well as in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.