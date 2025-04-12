Trump open to trade deal with China - White House

12 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump is open to making a trade deal with China, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing.

"The President has made it very clear he's open to a deal with China," Karoline Leavitt said.

She noted that the tariff rate for China "remains where it was yesterday, at the 145% level. According to the press secretary, Trump "made it very clear, when the United States is punched he will punch back harder.

On Friday, China hiked its levies on imports of U.S. goods to 125%.