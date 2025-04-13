Georgian Dream confident of jubilee victory in municipal elections

13 Apr. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruling party Georgian Dream would be interested in defeating the opposition in all 64 municipalities once again, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"Elections are associated with a certain excitement, and it would be interesting for us to defeat all these opposition parties in 64 municipalities once again. In addition, this would be our 10th anniversary victory over the collective "National Movement",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The local government elections are scheduled for October 4, 2025. All four opposition parties have refused to participate in them. Georgian Dream attributed their withdrawal to fear, citing low ratings and lack of voter support.

The ruling party also believes that the upcoming municipal elections will be decisive for the opposition, since after them the radical forces may disappear altogether.