Türkiye faces record agricultural frosts

14 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has been hit by one of the harshest agricultural frosts in recent memory, with temperatures plummeting substantially over a three-day cold spell between April 10 and 12, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has announced.

“Such unfavorable weather circumstances led to one of the largest agricultural frost occurrences in our history, coming after the major agricultural frost event in 2014,” Yumaklı said.

Temperatures in some regions dropped as low as minus 15 degrees Celsius during this period, marking the coldest weather recorded in the last 30 years in certain areas, he noted.

In Manisa, one of Türkiye’s key grape-growing provinces, nearly 80% of vineyards were damaged.

The frost also impacted a range of other crops. Apricots, cherries, plums, walnuts and peaches all sustained significant damage.

In particular, in Malatya, a province responsible for 85% of the country’s apricot production, witnessed widespread losses. In Elazığ, apricot, walnut and almond trees were also hit hard by frost and snowfall.

Farmers across regions such as northwestern Bursa and the central province of Nevşehir took desperate measures, lighting fires in orchards to protect blooming fruit trees.

Despite similar efforts, in Isparta, 30% of rose production and 40-50% of cherry, peach and apricot crops were affected.

Tekirdağ also reported damage as vineyards had already started sprouting, while in Çorum, many fruit trees also suffered damage.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service warned that the frost threat may persist in the coming days, leaving farmers across the country worried about further damage.