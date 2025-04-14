Baku exposes Paris' hypocrisy

14 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said that France's anti-Azerbaijani position does not contribute to peace in the South Caucasus.

He recalled France's supply of lethal weapons to Armenia, noting that it contradicts the French Foreign Minister's expressed concern over regional tensions.

Moreover, the spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry stressed that this duality exposes France's hypocrisy.

"While the finalization of work on the draft peace treaty is an important development, signing a peace agreement and lasting stability require addressing core issues, notably Armenia's constitutional territorial claims, and halting destabilizing foreign interventions, including by France," Aykhan Hajizada said.

He added that obstructing judicial processes for individuals accused of crimes against humanity not only interferes in domestic affairs but also undermines accountability for such crimes.