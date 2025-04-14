РУС ENG

Sergey Lavrov to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

An Iranian delegation is expected to visit Moscow to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other officials, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We are expecting our Iranian colleagues who are scheduled to hold talks with Sergey Lavrov and meet with other Russian officials," Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Moscow at the end of this week to hold consultations with Russian officials following the first round of indirect talks with the United States.

