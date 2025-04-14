Iran increases gas exports to Türkiye by 30%

14 Apr. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to a report by the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, gas exports to Türkiye increased by 30% over the past year.

The growth in gas exports has increased Iran's share of the Turkish gas market to 13.5%, making Tehran the third largest supplier after Russia and Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that gas from Iran is supplied via the Tabriz-Ankara pipeline, the length of which exceeds 2,500 km.

The Iranian authorities plan to further expand exports of gas to Türkiye. Tehran is also considering the transit of gas from Turkmenistan.