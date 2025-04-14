14 Apr. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Candidate countries for EU membership will face consequences if their representatives come to Moscow on May 9, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy stated.

However, Kaja Kallas did not specify what consequences await those who decide to go to Russia and attend the Victory Parade.

According to preliminary reports, the EU has made it clear that candidate countries should not participate in the celebrations in Moscow. The EU notes that this "does not correspond to the values ​​of the European Union".

Currently, just under ten countries have candidate status, including Georgia, Türkiye, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina.