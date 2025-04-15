China to increase purchase of Russian LNG in 2025

15 Apr. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

China will increase imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia in 2025, the Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said.

"I know for sure that there are a lot of buyers. They have made such a request. We, as an embassy, ​​have tried to help establish contacts with Russian suppliers. I believe that there will definitely be more (the volume of supplies - ed.)",

the Ambassador said.

The diplomat noted that 90% of payments for energy resources between the countries are made in national currencies.