Israeli fighter jet accidentally drops munition onto Israeli territory

16 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Israeli fighter jet accidentally dropped munitions onto Israeli border community during a sortie to deliver an airstrike on the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, an AIF (Israeli Air Force) fighter jet dropped a munition in an open area near the Gaza border community of Nir Yitzhak during an attempted airstrike in the Strip," the statement reads.

The incident occurred due to a technical malfunction.

According to the IDF, no one was hurt and a probe is underway.