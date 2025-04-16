Trump may impose 245% tariffs on China

16 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States may impose 245% tariffs on imports from China amid the aggravation of the trade standoff between the countries, the White House said.

"China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions," the White House said.

The White House's latest administrative order has launched a national security inquiry into vital resource imports. The order also included explanations for the reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2.

"More than 75 countries have already reached out to discuss new trade deals. As a result, the individualized higher tariffs are currently paused amid these discussions, except for China, which retaliated," the statement reads.

China increased its tariffs on imports of U.S. goods to 125% last Friday in a tit-for-tat move to President Donald Trump, who effectively raised U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods to 145% while putting a 90-day pause on planned levies for other countries' goods.