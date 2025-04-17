Sergey Lavrov to visit Uzbekistan next week

17 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan. The visit of the Russian Foreign Minister is scheduled for April 22-23, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced.

"The main focus is expected to be on the further development of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance",

Maria Zakharova said.

It is reported that Lavrov will hold talks with Uzbekistan's President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as with his counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov.

The Foreign Ministers will discuss international issues, security in the region, as well as cooperation within organizations. The parties will also talk aboou preparations for the celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory.