Iran and U.S. begin second round of nuclear deal talks

19 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A second round of high-level talks between U.S. and Iranian delegations on Tehran’s nuclear program began in Rome today, Iranian state television reported.

Saturday’s negotiations come a week after an initial round was held in the Omani capital Muscat on April 12.

Although the talks are in Italy, Oman is again as mediator between the U.S. team, led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and the Iranian one, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi is mediating between the delegates.