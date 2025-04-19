Dagestani woman convicted for helping militants

19 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A resident of Dagestan participated in an illegal armed group in Syria. She was sentenced to 6 years in prison. The woman’s sentence was deferred.

A resident of Dagestan was sentenced for participating in a terrorist organization in Syria, the press service of the general jurisdiction courts of the region reports.

The woman was in a militant camp in the Arab Republic, where she performed household duties. She and her husband illegally arrived in Raqqa.

It is specified that in the militant camp, she was assigned duties for cooking, repairing clothes and other household items. There were also young children with her.

The court sentenced the Dagestani woman to 6 years of imprisonment with a restriction of freedom for 1 year. The sentence was postponed until the youngest child reaches 14 years of age.