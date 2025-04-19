130 km of Kuban beaches available for tourists

19 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Ahead of the start of the main tourist season in the Krasnodar Territory, information has appeared about beaches that have been cleared of fuel oil and are safe for vacationers. So far, these are only the beaches of the Taman Bay and the Sea of ​​Azov. Swimming and sunbathing in Anapa and neighboring settlements is still prohibited.

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory, which oversees the cleaning of the Kuban coast and the Black Sea waters from fuel oil, reported today that a 130 km long coastline in the Temryuksky District is available for tourists and local residents.

According to the published map, only those beaches located north of the Crimean Bridge, on the shores of the Taman Bay and the Sea of ​​Azov, are open to everyone. The entire Black Sea coast remains closed.