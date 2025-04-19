19 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Next week, Washington is preparing two rounds of Ukrainian settlement at once. One will take place in London, the other the US intends to organize in the Russian Federation. So far, the visit of Special Envoy Steven Witkoff to Russia has not been agreed upon, but it is already known that its main topic will be new US initiatives, including the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.

The US CNN TV channel found out from the US officials working on the Ukrainian settlement that Washington is preparing a new visit of Special Envoy Steven Witkoff to Russia. There is no information yet whether he will fly to Moscow or St. Petersburg.

The reason is Washington's new proposals, approved by President Donald Trump, which must be personally presented to the Russian leadership.