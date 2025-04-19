Signing of peace treaty delayed because of Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov says

19 Apr. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novosyolova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Head of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov drew attention to the obstacles created by Yerevan for signing the peace treaty. He emphasized that direct dialogue between Baku and Yerevan brings the best results in the post-war settlement.

The prospect of concluding a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan currently depends only on the actions of the Armenian leadership, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Jeyhun Bayramov, said in an interview with a TRT World correspondent, speaking about the obstacles to signing the document.

He also drew attention to the effectiveness of bilateral negotiations between Baku and Yerevan without the participation of mediators. In this format, the two countries managed to fully agree on the text of the peace treaty. Azerbaijan intends to continue only direct interaction with Armenia.