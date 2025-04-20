Azerbaijan increases energy exports to Iran

20 Apr. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the first two months of this year, Iran purchased 5.8 million kilowatt-hours of electricity from Azerbaijan, according to the press service of the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan received a profit of $164,000 from this export. In value terms, this is $18,000 more than the figures registered in January-February 2024.

It should be also added that this year, Azerbaijan has supplied 651,000 kilowatt-hours more to Iran than in the same period last year.

The Committee specified that from January to February, Azerbaijan exported a total of 296.2 million kilowatt-hours abroad for $16.4 million.