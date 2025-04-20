Dense fog halts traffic in Dardanelles

20 Apr. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish authorities have temporarily suspended the maritime traffic in both directions in the Dardanelles Strait. The reason for this was the dense fog that descended over the entire shipping zone of the waterway.

The authorities have issued warnings to ship captains regarding the measures taken — in order to prevent possible accidents caused by near-zero visibility in the shipping zone, the strait was closed to transit ships in both directions from 08:00 local time, Trend reports.

When the traffic will open depends on weather conditions — so far there are no forecasts from weather forecasters, the report says.