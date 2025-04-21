Pope prays for peace in South Caucasus

21 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pope Francis has wished for complete truce between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Pope's message on the occasion of Easter says.

"I appeal to all those in positions of political responsibility in our world not to yield to the logic of fear which only leads to isolation from others, but rather to use the resources available to help the needy, to fight hunger and to encourage initiatives that promote development. These are the “weapons” of peace: weapons that build the future, instead of sowing seeds of death!" the statement reads.

Pope Francis, who also touched on the situation in Palestine in his message, called on the politicians to prevent tension and crisis.