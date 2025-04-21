Türkiye's new satellite set to enter service

21 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türksat 6A, Türkiye's first domestically produced communication satellite, is set to be put into service today.

The satellite will enter service with a ceremony to be held with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

The ceremony is expected to take place at 1 p.m. local time (11 a.m. GMT).